The Japan Times

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

Oct. 20, 2019

South Africa routs Japan to advance to Rugby World Cup semifinals

South Africa ended Japan’s phenomenal run at the Rugby World Cup with a 26-3 win in Sunday night’s quarterfinal.Japan, which was playing a World Cup ...

Japan TOURIST GUIDE Captains run 2019 JTB

LATEST NEWS

Oct. 20, 2019
Brave Blossoms rue defeat but take pride in their play, see Japan rugby becoming top national sport

Japan’s Rugby World Cup players expressed mixed feelings as their incredible campaign came to an end with a quarterfinal defeat to South Africa on Sunday, ...

Oct. 20, 2019
South Africa routs Japan to advance to Rugby World Cup semifinals

South Africa ended Japan’s phenomenal run at the Rugby World Cup with a 26-3 win in Sunday night’s quarterfinal.Japan, which was playing a World Cup ...

Oct. 20, 2019
Wales edges France in thriller to make Rugby World Cup semifinals

Substitute Ross Moriarty snatched a late winner as Wales floored 14-man France 20-19 in a breathless World Cup quarterfinal with echoes of 2011 on Sunday.A ...

Oct. 20, 2019
Wallabies coach Cheika steps down

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika quit Sunday after their humiliating World Cup quarterfinal exit against England, reports said.Cheika, whose contract expires at the end of the ...

Oct. 20, 2019
Japanese fans soaking up the atmosphere while watching teams other than Brave Blossoms play

Oita has been given the honor of hosting a pair of Rugby World Cup quarterfinals matches. But it is the only city that does not ...

Oct. 20, 2019
LIVE: 2019 Rugby World Cup — Japan vs South Africa

Konnichiwa! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Tonight, Japan faces South Africa at Tokyo Stadium, in the quarterfinals, as all ...

VIEW MORE

The Best of Japan VOL.9 FALL 2019

RUGBY IN DEPTH

Oct. 11, 2019
Jamie Joseph demands respect as Japan prepares for Scotland showdown
Oct. 11, 2019
Rugby World Cup fans express disappointment about called-off matches
Oct. 7, 2019
Japan coach Jamie Joseph finally earning global recognition

VIEW MORE

MATCHES

LATEST RESULT

Japan
3
VS
26
South Africa
Oct. 20, 19:15
TOKYO STADIUM

VIEW ALL RESULTS

NEXT UP

VENUES

  1. 1 SAPPORO DOME
  2. 2 KAMAISHI UNOSUMAI STADIUM
  3. 3 KUMAGAYA RUGBY STADIUM
  4. 4 TOKYO STADIUM
  5. 5 INTERNATIONAL STADIUM YOKOHAMA
  6. 6 SHIZUOKA STADIUM ECOPA
  7. 7 CITY OF TOYOTA STADIUM
  8. 8 HANAZONO RUGBY STADIUM
  9. 9 KOBE MISAKI STADIUM
  10. 10 FUKUOKA HAKATANOMORI STADIUM
  11. 11 OITA STADIUM
  12. 12 KUMAMOTO STADIUM

KINOSAKI 50%OFF Kinosaki Activities

Lucky purses for a spring filled with joy. INDENYA

RUGBY WORLD CUP JAPAN 2019

RWC 2019 HOST CITY TRAVEL GUIDE