RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

Oct. 20, 2019 Brave Blossoms rue defeat but take pride in their play, see Japan rugby becoming top national sport Japan’s Rugby World Cup players expressed mixed feelings as their incredible campaign came to an end with a quarterfinal defeat to South Africa on Sunday, ...

Oct. 20, 2019 South Africa routs Japan to advance to Rugby World Cup semifinals South Africa ended Japan’s phenomenal run at the Rugby World Cup with a 26-3 win in Sunday night’s quarterfinal.Japan, which was playing a World Cup ...

Oct. 20, 2019 Wales edges France in thriller to make Rugby World Cup semifinals Substitute Ross Moriarty snatched a late winner as Wales floored 14-man France 20-19 in a breathless World Cup quarterfinal with echoes of 2011 on Sunday.A ...

Oct. 20, 2019 Wallabies coach Cheika steps down Wallabies coach Michael Cheika quit Sunday after their humiliating World Cup quarterfinal exit against England, reports said.Cheika, whose contract expires at the end of the ...

Oct. 20, 2019 Japanese fans soaking up the atmosphere while watching teams other than Brave Blossoms play Oita has been given the honor of hosting a pair of Rugby World Cup quarterfinals matches. But it is the only city that does not ...