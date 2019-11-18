SUMO
SPECIAL
2019

九州場所

KYUSHU BASHO

BASHO RANKINGS

Nov 18, 2019

Hakuho stays on track for 43rd title

Yokozuna Hakuho retained his one-win buffer at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament after beating No. 4 maegashira Kotoyuki on Monday.Targeting a record-extending 43rd makuuchi title ... ...

Nov 17, 2019

Hakuho easily defeats Tamawashi to stay on top

Hakuho remained alone at the top of the leaderboard after beating Tamawashi at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.Having started the second week of ... ...

Nov 16, 2019

Hakuho maintains advantage

Yokozuna Hakuho maintained his sole lead by beating rank-and-filer Takarafuji on Saturday, the seventh day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.The Mongolian-born yokozuna defeated No. ... ...

Nov 15, 2019

Hakuho moves ahead of the pack

Hakuho moved into the outright lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday, defeating Meisei to improve to 5-1.In the final bout of Day ... ...

Nov 14, 2019

Shodai handed first tourney loss

Hometown favorite Kotoshogiku picked up his first win of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, defeating previously unbeaten overnight leader Shodai and pulling him ... ...

Nov 18, 2019

Immaturity cost Wakanoho bright future in raised ring

When it comes to could-have-been rikishi, the first name on most people’s lips is Futahaguro.His controversial expulsion from the sport in 1988 makes him the ... ...

Nov 17, 2019

Muscular Chiyonofuji’s career bloomed late

For a certain generation of fans there is only one name that comes to mind when discussing the greatest of all time and that name ... ...

Nov 16, 2019

Ozeki Kaio ruled the sport

Raiden is often mentioned as the greatest rikishi never to reach yokozuna.Back when the Edo Period legend was dominating in the ring however, ozeki was ... ...

RIKISHI FILES

- 力士ファイル -

View More

BASHO REPORTS

- 相撲ニュース -

View More

SUMO 101

- 相撲入門 -

View More

SUMO TECHNIQUES

- 決まり手 -

View More