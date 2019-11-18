SUMO
SPECIAL
2019
九州場所
KYUSHU BASHO
BASHO RANKINGS
Nov 18, 2019
Yokozuna Hakuho retained his one-win buffer at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament after beating No. 4 maegashira Kotoyuki on Monday.Targeting a record-extending 43rd makuuchi title ... ...
Nov 17, 2019
Hakuho remained alone at the top of the leaderboard after beating Tamawashi at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.Having started the second week of ... ...
Nov 16, 2019
Yokozuna Hakuho maintained his sole lead by beating rank-and-filer Takarafuji on Saturday, the seventh day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.The Mongolian-born yokozuna defeated No. ... ...
Nov 15, 2019
Hakuho moved into the outright lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday, defeating Meisei to improve to 5-1.In the final bout of Day ... ...
Nov 14, 2019
Hometown favorite Kotoshogiku picked up his first win of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, defeating previously unbeaten overnight leader Shodai and pulling him ... ...
Nov 18, 2019
When it comes to could-have-been rikishi, the first name on most people’s lips is Futahaguro.His controversial expulsion from the sport in 1988 makes him the ... ...
Nov 17, 2019
For a certain generation of fans there is only one name that comes to mind when discussing the greatest of all time and that name ... ...
Nov 16, 2019
Raiden is often mentioned as the greatest rikishi never to reach yokozuna.Back when the Edo Period legend was dominating in the ring however, ozeki was ... ...